KSIX completes much anticipated agreement with True Wireless

KSIX Media Holdings (OTCPK:KSIX +7.1% ) signed equity agreement with True Wireless. The company will immediately begin managing True Wireless adding over $1.1M dollars to the company's monthly revenue.

Cox noted, "The first step in my plan is to get KSIX Holdings' combined revenues to over $2 Million a month. Operationally, we will be reorganizing to increase the company's efficiency. We will synergize the KSIX-TRUE team so everyone has a specialized role with laser focus and a burning desire to grow the company."

The company will be filing to change to a telecommunications classification. Cox stated, "I think the telecom sector will be one of the fastest growth sectors due to mobile wallets, blockchain technology and digital crypto-currency. This will create more dependence on our smartphones and connectivity. Look at the ICOs and what is going on around the world. I have already hired a lead programmer to help develop our digital stratagem worldwide."

"We also want to connect with our shareholders by creating an environment where people can invest not only in the analytics of the company, but get to know us and be involved in our growth. To that end we are creating a company blog, newsletter, videos with question and answer sessions to keep our shareholders updated on our progress and direction. This momentum is now action based and it is no longer a story of what we will do......but what we are doing."

