A joint meeting of the FDA's Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee will take place on Wednesday, July 26 to review and discuss Intellipharmaceutics' (IPCI -10.4% ) New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of an abuse-deterrent formulation of extended-release oxycodone hydrochloride for the treatment of severe chronic pain.

Shares are down on almost a 5x surge in volume indicating perceived risk to a positive vote.

FDA briefing doc

Errata to FDA briefing doc

Company briefing doc