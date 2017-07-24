Big outflows continue from popular oil ETF

Investors pulled $83.9M from the U.S. Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) last week, according to Bloomberg. This follows $92.6M and $357.6M pulled from the ETF the previous two weeks.

Last week's exit occurred alongside a decent decline in the price of oil, which has been stuck in the mid-$40 range since bouncing from the year's low near $40 in mid-June.

Crude today is higher by 1% to $46.23 per barrel.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, UHN, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI