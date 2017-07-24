ESSA Pharma to delay equity offering until after releasing data on highest dose cohorts from Phase 1 study of EPI-506; shares ahead 37%

ESSA Pharma (EPIX +36.5% ) announces that it has decided to postpone its planned equity offering until after it reports results from the highest dose cohorts in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating EPI-506. Further updates will be provided as required.

On July 18, it announced that it would be considering alternative financing options after regulators denied its plan citing excessive levels of insider and institutional participation. The company has apparently identified such financing alternatives.

