Napo Pharma announces positive data on HIV diarrheal product Mytesi; merger partner Jaguar Animal Health up 2%

Jaguar Animal Health (JAGX +1.5% ) inches up modestly higher volume after an announcement by planned merger partner Napo Pharmaceuticals about HIV-related diarrhea product Mytesi (crofelemer).

A supplemental analysis of a long-term study showed treatment with Mytesi lowered the average number of diarrhea episodes in HIV patients 70% from baseline with half completely resolving their diarrhea. The data were presented at the 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science in Paris.

Napo launched Mytesi in October 2016. Crofelemer is also the active ingredient in Jaguar's Canalevia for the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

