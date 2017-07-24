GE's 2017 guidance was painful but necessary, analyst says

As another down day unfolds for General Electric (GE -1.6% ), the company is now the Dow's worst performer YTD, shedding -19.4% so far vs. Verizon's loss of 17.8%.

RBC analyst Deane Dray writes that outgoing CEO Jeffrey Immelt "ripped the band-aid" by cutting full-year guidance during Friday's earnings conference call, but he believes the "guidance cuts were necessary to remove an overhang and reset expectations."

"Although the official axe has not yet fallen on the much-scrutinized $2.00 2018 EPS target (set in 2015), the market has already similarly moved on," according to Dray.