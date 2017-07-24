VEON names former Xerox CEO as new chairwoman

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) -- the former VimpelCom -- has tapped ex-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as its new chairwoman.

She'll take over for Alexey Reznikovich, who will remain on the board as a representative of Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne. (He plans to leave LetterOne in September but remain on VEON's board.)

Guy Laurence (formerly CEO of Rogers Communications) has also been added to VEON's new 11-seat board -- now bigger to make a majority of directors independent of LetterOne and Norway's Telenor (TELNY -0.8% ), its two main investors.

LetterOne (holders of 48% of VEON) will keep three seats, and Telenor (just under 20% stake) holds two seats.