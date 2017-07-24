Reuters: Platform Specialty may get $4B-plus offer for agrochemicals unit

Platform Specialty Services (PAH +5.3% ) jumps following a Reuters report that Indian agrochemicals producer UPL Ltd. is exploring a $4B-plus bid for PAH's agrochemicals business.

UPL is in talks with P-E firm New Mountain Capital about teaming up on an offer, and would challenge a rival offer for the unit by a P-E consortium of Blackstone (BX +0.5% ) and CVC Capital Partners, according to the report.

A competition would be welcomed by PAH and its biggest shareholder, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund, which owns 14.5% of the company.