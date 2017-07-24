Casino stocks rally after strong Scientific Games report

|By:, SA News Editor

Investors are snapping shares of casino stocks after Scientific Games (SGMS +22.9%) posted strong Q2 results.

Gaming machine sales revenue increased 6% Y/Y for Scientific Games during the quarter, despite no new casino openings. The company's shipments were up 24% in the U.S. and Canada for replacement machines.

Notable gainers include Penn National Gaming (PENN +3.5%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +3.3%), Caesars Acquisition Company (CACQ +2.5%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.4%), Empire Resorts (NYNY +1.9%), Boyd Gaming (BYD +1.7%), Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK +2.2%) and Eldorado Resorts (ERI +1%).

Related ETF: BJK.

