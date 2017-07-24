Casino stocks rally after strong Scientific Games report

Investors are snapping shares of casino stocks after Scientific Games (SGMS +22.9% ) posted strong Q2 results.

Gaming machine sales revenue increased 6% Y/Y for Scientific Games during the quarter, despite no new casino openings. The company's shipments were up 24% in the U.S. and Canada for replacement machines.

Notable gainers include Penn National Gaming (PENN +3.5% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +3.3% ), Caesars Acquisition Company (CACQ +2.5% ), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.4% ), Empire Resorts (NYNY +1.9% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +1.7% ), Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK +2.2% ) and Eldorado Resorts (ERI +1% ).

