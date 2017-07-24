Financials and tech diverge, but not for long, says Goldman

Returns in tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and financial (NYSEARCA:XLF) stocks have been highly correlated for years, but they've diverged twice in the last nine months, and the three-month correlation of daily returns in February turned negative for the first time since 2001, according to Goldman Sachs.

David Kostin and team, however, expect a return to normalcy in H2, with both sectors outperforming - though for different reasons.

In tech, it's about robust growth, and in financials it's about a slight boost to growth coupled with boosted capital returns - Goldman expects dividends and buybacks to jump to $132B from $92B.