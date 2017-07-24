Arconic had no control over use of its panels in London fire, CEO says

Arconic (ARNC -0.6% ) stresses it had no control over the use of its aluminum panels on the exterior of London's Grenfell Tower in last month's deadly fire, and the panels are certified for use as a construction material in the U.K. and other countries.

ARNC CEO David Hess said during today's earnings conference call that the panels were one component of a wall cladding assembly on Grenfell Tower featuring insulation and other materials and the company does not “control the ultimate design and installation of the final cladding system.”

Hess sidestepped a question about ARNC’s ability to handle potential liability costs for the Grenfell fire, saying only that “we have appropriate insurance coverage.”