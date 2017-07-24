Hedgeye picks retail winners and losers

|By:, SA News Editor

Hedgeye isn't scared to make some calls in the retail sector, saying the consensus call of the 'Amazon'ism of the retail world is wrong.

The firm names Nike (NKE -1.7%), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -4.3%), Coach (COH -0.3%), Wal-Mart (WMT +1.1%) and Restoration Hardware (RH +1.2%) as its best longs in the sector.

Short ideas from Hedgeye include Kohl's (KSS -2.1%), Hanesbrands (HBI -1.3%), Target (TGT -1.2%), Wayfair (W +0.5%), Ralph Lauren (RL -2.8%), Under Armour (UAA -2%), Carter's (CRI -1.3%), Williams-Sonoma (WSM -1.1%) and Party City (PRTY -2.4%).

Hedgeye's Brian McGough video interview on the retail sector.