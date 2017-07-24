Rio Tinto slips on word of U.K. SFO investigation

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.7% ) turns lower on news that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into suspected corruption in the conduct of business in Guinea by the company and individuals associated with it.

Separately, Rio says it signed an MoU with Serbia's government to speed development of Rio's Jadar project in the country that contains a giant deposit of jadarite, a mineral unique to Serbia that contains lithium.

The project currently is in the middle study stages, with Rio expected to make a final investment decision and begin construction in 2020 and first production in 2023.