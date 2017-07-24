Analyst: Amazon will become most valuable company on planet

Macquarie raises its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $1,060 to $1,130 while maintaining an Outperform rating, according to CNBC.

Analyst Benjamin Schachter writes, “Amazon will be the most valuable company on the planet one day.”

He sees little competition in the retail marketplace business and expects the Amazon Web Services cloud platform to hold off the growing Microsoft Azure.

Schachter’s predictions for the Q2 report on Thursday include solid revenue growth with investment-pressured margins in the near-term.