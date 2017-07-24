GeoVax enters collaboration to develop Lassa fever vaccine

GeoVax Labs (OTCQB:GOVX) will collaborate with The Scripps Research Institute in California and the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland Medical School in Baltimore to development a preventative vaccine against Lassa hemorrhagic fever virus (LASV).

In preclinical testing, GeoVax's candidate, GEO-LM01, provided 100% protection after a single immunization in mice infected with a lethal dose of LASV.

The aim of the collaboration is to assess additional LASV candidates to clarify the involvement of humoral and cellular arms of immunity in protecting against LASV infection. Financial terms are not disclosed.

LASV is endemic to the region of West Africa that deals with the Ebola virus. It strikes ~300K people each year leading to as many as 10K deaths. There are no current treatments or vaccines for the infection.