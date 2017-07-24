Report: SoftBank's Son mulls 'massive' stake in Uber

SoftBank (SFTBY +0.6% ) chief Masayoshi Son is considering his own "massive" investment into ride-share firm Uber (Private:UBER), the New York Post reports.

Son attended the media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, where reports emerged that he met (separately) with Warren Buffett and John Malone about investing in Sprint.

After Bloomberg reports of SoftBank talking with Uber shareholders Benchmark, the Post says SoftBank looks serious about getting into Uber.