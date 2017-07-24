Credit Suisse lifts estimates on VF Corporation

Credit Suisse weighs in on VF Corporation (VFC -0.2% ) after sizing up the company's Q2 report.

Analyst note: "The Big Three brands grew 7%, and Direct to Consumer was up 14%, in-line with the company's strategy to reaccelerate the Outdoor Coalition and accelerate direct sales. Solid gross margin expansion (up 80bp Y/Y) could not offset all of the SG&A deleverage from significant reinvestments in growth (including digital, owned stores, marketing, and technology)."

The firm takes its estimate on VF to FY17 revenue of $11.66M vs. $11.55M prior and FY17 EPS of $2.98 vs. $2.97 prior. CS also bumps its price target on the retailer to $55 from $53.

