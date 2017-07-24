Credit Suisse warns on Chipotle sentiment

Credit Suisse reports back on what its online sentiment tracker revealed about Chipotle (CMG) following the restaurant chain's week of bad news.

"Not surprisingly, online sentiment plummeted in recent days. Daily net sentiment (a measure of "positive" vs. "negative" online commentary) fell from 55 on July 17, to -11 on July 18. Sentiment "improved" to 12 and 16 on July 19 and July 20, resp., though these are still depressed figures by historical standards."

The Credit Suisse sentiment data has had a +76% correlation with Chipotle's same-store sales performance since the 2015 food safety crisis.

The firm lowers its price target on Chipotle to $325 from $425 after taking in the most recent sentiment read. The PT is 18X the CS estimate on CMG's 2018 EBITDA.