Japanese yield curve threatens to do something it hasn't done in more than 25 years

With the yield on the 10-year JBG at seven basis points, and that on the two-year, negative 11 basis points, the spread between the two has dipped to 18 basis points.

The ten-year, two-year yield curve hasn't been that flat since the early 1990s, and the last time it fell into negative territory was 1989, presaging the collapse of a major stock and real estate bubble, and a long recession.

