Moody's sees Darwinian choice for smaller retailers

Moody's warns that the intense battle between retail giants Wal-Mart, Target and Best Buy for market share will continue to pressure smaller retailers with less financial flexibility.

The ratings agency isn't forgetting about Amazon. "Prime Day creates a significant conundrum for all retailers, especially for smaller specialty companies, which have to figure out whether or not they want to match Amazon's promotions," notes Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea.

"In many cases, competitors going up against mega-retailers such as Walmart or Amazon face a Darwinian choice: fight a price battle with these retail leaders, which they will likely lose, or find someone weaker from whom they can grab market share," he adds.

