Report: Ericsson stakeholders eye Assa Abloy chief as CEO

Ericsson (ERIC +0.8% ) stakeholders have considered the idea of making CEO Borje Ekholm chairman, and bringing in Assa Abloy CEO Johan Molin its new chief executive, Sweden's Dagens Industri reports.

That's despite the fact that Molin said this week he's not planning on taking any new assignments.

Meanwhile, S&P has cut the company to junk status, expecting a slower recovery in wireless infrastructure than previously, and noting it's unlikely Ericsson will stabilize revenues by 2018. Its outlook on the company's now stable. (h/t Bloomberg)