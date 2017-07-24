AbbVie on the hook for $150M for falsely advertising testosterone therapy

AbbVie (ABBV -0.6% ) has ticked lower in the afternoon session on the heels of a jury verdict in a Chicago federal court where the company was defending itself in a lawsuit brought by an AndroGel user who claimed that the drug caused his heart attack and the company downplayed the risks.

The jury found that the company was not liable for his heart attack but awarded the plaintiff $150M in punitive damages on the basis of fraudulent misrepresentation. No compensatory damages were awarded.

Unsurprisingly, AbbVie disagrees with the verdict saying the plaintiff was an obese smoker who suffered from high blood pressure and cholesterol with a family history of heart disease. AbbVie counsel David Bernick adds, "Together, these risk factors are completely sufficient to cause a heart attack."

This is the first verdict in multidistrict litigation over testosterone gel products involving thousands of lawsuits concentrated in Illinois federal court.