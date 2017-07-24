McCormick CEO defends French's price tag

McCormick (MKC +0.2% ) CEO Lawrence Kurzius fights back against the idea that the company overpaid for the French's food business.

Kurzius says a report indicating that French's and the other brands unloaded by Reckitt Benckiser could have been landed for $3B instead of the $4.2B price paid is incorrect.

"The price that was floated was never in the cards -- that speculation was not well-informed," Kurzius states.

McCormick paid about 20X French's annual EBITDA in the deal.

