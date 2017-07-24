Nokia recasts results for comparability of new units

Ahead of its Q2 results this Thursday, Nokia (NOK +0.4% ) has offered recast segment results for the past year and last quarter to reflect a new structure.

The company in March created the Global Services business group, effective April 1. That group was a split from its former Mobile Networks business group (still the name of its unit focused on products and solutions).

So for Q2, the Networks business is made up of three reportable segments and five business groups: Ultra Broadband Networks (Mobile Networks, Fixed Networks); Global Services; and IP Networks and Applications (IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics).

So in the recast Q1 results, the Networks business sales broke down as follows: Ultra Broadband Networks, €2.236B; Global Services, €1.361B; IP Networks and Applications, €1.304B.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales: For Ultra Broadband, 50.6%; for Global Services, 17.9%; for IP Networks and Applications, 42.9%.