Differing views on Plug Power deal with Wal-Mart

Plug Power (PLUG -3.3% ) has given back a slice of Friday's big gains that followed news of its expanded deal with Wal-Mart but shares remain only ~5% of 52-week highs.

Craig Hallum reiterates its Buy rating and $3 price target, as it believes Plug has removed a major overhang on the shares with the deal it views as further strong validation of the company's fuel cell and hydrogen fueling capabilities.

The firm say the deal reinforces the ties between both companies, signals an acceleration of WMT's growth and deployment plans, and creates another very motivated partner in WMT as it virtually replicates the existing agreement with Amazon.

But Roth Capital keeps a Sell rating and $1.30 price target on PLUG, noting the deal includes the issuance of dilutive warrants, while the company also is eroding the quality of its future revenue, margins and earnings.