Health Groups unite to defend FDA oversight of e-cigs and cigars

Six leading public health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association, have joined forces to oppose efforts by the electronic cigarette and cigar industries to overturn the 2016 FDA rule establishing regulatory oversight of e-cigarettes, cigars and other previously unregulated tobacco products. The organizations believe the Trump administration may side with industry to weaken or rescind the rule.

The industry groups have filed two lawsuits in recent months in an attempt to reverse the rule. The Department of Justice has filed papers requesting of all deadlines by three months so that "new HMS leadership can more fully consider the rule and issues raised in this case and determine how to proceed."

