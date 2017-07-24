American Campus maintains outlook after Q2 miss

Q2 FFO as modified of $72.5M or $0.53 per share vs. $72.2M and $0.54 one year ago. Dividend is $0.44.

Same-store wholly-owned NOI growth of 2.2%, with revenue up 2.7% and operating expenses up 3.3%.

Same-store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 92% down 10 basis points Y/Y. Preleased portfolio for upcoming academic year to 99.3% applied for and 94.1% percent leased, with projected rental rate boost of 2.9%.

Full-year FFOM outlook of $2.32-$2.42 is maintained.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

ACC flat after hours