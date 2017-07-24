Carlyle targeting $15B for next U.S. fund - Bloomberg

If so, it would be the largest pool of money ever raised for a U.S. buyout fund, and go toward's Carlyle's (NASDAQ:CG) goal of raising $100B between 2016 and 2019.

It would follow KKR's March closing on a $13.9B North American buyout fund, and Silver Lake's $15B global tech fund in April.

Also with big ambitions, is Apollo Global, which is targeting $23.5B for its next global fund.

"I’ve never seen as good a time as it is now to raise money,” said Carlyle CEO David Rubenstein a couple of months back. He expects Carlyle's next fund will be oversubscribed.