Novavax says more is better in mid-stage study of RSV F Vaccine in older adults

In what it calls topline data, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) says a Phase 2 safety and immunogenicity study of its RSV F vaccine in 300 older adults showed that two doses were better than one in increasing immune responses. It says the data also showed both aluminum phosphate and Matrix-M adjuvants significantly increased the magnitude, duration and quality of the immune response compared to the RSV F antigen alone. No specific numerical data are provided, however.

In 2018, the company intends to initiate a Phase 2 efficacy study in older adults that will assess chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations as a possible endpoint.

Management will host a conference call momentarily to discuss the results.