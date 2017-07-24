Alphabet Q2 shows fine impact, 23% cost-per-click drop

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) announces Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats. The big news from the quarter was the accrued $2.7B EU antitrust fine, which shaved over $2.7B off operating income, nearly halved net income to $3.5B, and reduced EPS from $8.90 to the $5.01 that still beat consensus.

Key segment revenues: Google properties: $18.4B ( +20% Y/Y ); Google Network Members’ properties: $4.2B ( +14% ); Google advertising: $22.7B ( +18% ); Other Bets: $248M ( +34% ).

Aggregate paid clicks were up 52% on the year and 12% on the prior quarter. Aggregate cost-per-click was down 23% on the year and down 6% on the quarter.

Alphabet Class A shares are down 2.74% and the Class C shares are down 2.98% aftermarket.

