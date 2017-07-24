Anadarko Petro -4% as Q2 bleeds red ink, cuts 2017 capex by $300M

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) -4% AH after reporting a steeper than expected Q2 loss and cutting its 2017 capital budget by $300M because of depressed oil prices.

"Current market conditions require lower capital intensity given the volatility of margins realized in this operating environment. As such, we are reducing our level of investments by $300M for the full year, and adjusting full-year sales volume guidance to reflect recent divestitures and the deferred production associated with the Colorado response."

APC says its Q2 total sales volumes rose 12% Y/Y to 57M boe, or 631K boe/day, which achieving record sales volume in the Delaware Basin averaging ~33K boe/day, up 52% Y/Y.

APC also says it is in the final stages of securing operatorship for ~70% of the Delaware Basin acreage position, which previously was part of the joint venture agreement that recently concluded with Shell.