Rambus Q2 beats estimates, issues positive guidance; shares up 1.3%

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) reports Q2 results with an EPS and revenue beat. Royalties accounted for nearly $70M of overall sales with Contracts and other at $16.3M and Products reporting in at $8.4M.

Total operating costs and expenses were $86.5M, compared to $64.5M in the prior year’s quarter, and operating income was $8.2M, compared to $12M.

Cash and equivalents were $168M at the end of the quarter.

Q3 outlook puts revenue between $96M and $102M, compared to $98.06M consensus, and EPS between $0.14 and $0.20 with consensus at $0.16.

Rambus shares are up 1.27% aftermarket.

