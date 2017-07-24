Nasdaq notches another new high but investors mostly lack conviction

Stocks turned in a mixed performance in range-bound trading, with the Nasdaq notching a record closing high for the fourth time in the last five sessions while the S&P and Dow drifted to slight losses.

Investors lacked conviction ahead of the Fed's latest policy directive, to be announced Wednesday; a Senate vote on health care reform, which could happen tomorrow; and dozens of influential earnings reports to be delivered throughout the week.

Nine of 11 S&P sectors finished in the red but the two gainers were the top-weighted tech (+0.3%) and financials (+0.3%) groups; among the losers, telecom services (-1%) and utilities (-0.9%) were the weakest performers while the others finished with losses no worse than 0.4%.

Crude oil jumped 1.3% to $46.36/bbl following news that Saudi Arabia would limit its oil exports by nearly 1M bbl/day below the level it produced a year ago, but the energy sector (-0.3%) still lost ground.

U.S. Treasury prices settled with modest losses, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.25%.