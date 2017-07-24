Cadence Design Systems beats estimates on Q2 and guidance; shares up 3.8%

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats. Product and maintenance revenue was $443.8M, up from about $420M in the prior year’s quarter, and Services reported $35.2M in sales compared to $33.1M.

Q3 outlook has revenue between $475M and $485M and EPS between $0.33 to $0.35.Consensus estimates have revenue and EPS at $481.94 and $0.35, respectively

FY17 outlook has revenue of $1.91B to $1.95B and $1.36 to $1.42 compared to the consensus $1.93B and $1.38.

Cadence shares are up 3.79% aftermarket.

