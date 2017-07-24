Guggenheim praises California dreaming for Disney parks

Guggenheim's issuing praise for Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) plans to improve theme parks -- especially for plans to expand in California.

Looking at plans from the company's recent expo, analyst Michael Morris says putting investment into the more short-stay focused Disneyland (including 2019 plans for Star Wars land) may provide greater return than elsewhere.

“Extending the length of stay and providing more on-property resort, food and beverage and consumer goods opportunities in California could create additional operating leverage for Disney’s vast content base,” he says.