Analysts pile on as Chipotle slips 14% in the past week

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) limped to another 52-week loss in today's trade and has now slipped 14% since the first reports last Tuesday that it shut down a Virginia restaurant because of a novovirus outbreak.

The losses reveal the fragility of CMG's recovery from the 2015 food safety lapses that sickened hundreds of the company's restaurant customers and crushed sales.

CFRA Research analyst Tuna Amobi chopped CMG to Hold from Buy with a $350 price target, slashed from $540, cut his 2017 EPS estimate to $8.00 from $8.46 and lowered his 2018 EPS outlook to $11.68 from $11.93.

Credit Suisse's Jason West cut CMG's price target to $325 from $425, saying the negative headlines "may delay price increases. We now assume no additional menu pricing in 2018," adding that ongoing challenges also could force CMG to open fewer restaurants.