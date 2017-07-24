Sonoco closes on $170M purchase of Clear Lam

Packaging firm Sonoco Products (SON -1.3% ) has closed on a $170M acquisition of Clear Lam Packaging.

Clear Lam CEO James Sanfilipo and other key managers are expected to stay with the company. Clear Lam is projecting 2017 sales of about $140M.

Sonoco is tapping its existing credit facilities, including a new $750M facility (which itself includes at $500M five-year revolver, and a $250M five-year term loan that has $100M available to partly fund the Clear Lam deal).

SON is flat in after-hours trading.