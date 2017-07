Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) plans to cut ~1,400 jobs in the next few months, according to an internal company memo seen by Reuters.

The memo was sent to employees by interim CEO and CFO Joe White, who said the cuts, which represent 10% of the company's 6,400 corporate employees and 7,700 health plan jobs, aim to contribute to savings by 2018, according to the report.

"Moving forward, we must be exceptionally strategic in doing more with less," White reportedly says in the memo.