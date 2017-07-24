CBS extends deals for COO Ianniello, legal exec Tu

CBS (CBS +0.7% ) has extended its contract with Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello through June 2022, and given him a raise along the way.

In an SEC filing, the company notes Ianniello will get a 10% bump in salary to $2.75M on July 1, 2019. His target bonus for this calendar year and next is being increased to 450% of his annual base salary, and beyond that will be increased to 500% of annual base.

The new deal includes increased stock grants as well.

Meanwhile, the company's chief legal officer, Lawrence Tu, has been extended to the end of May 2019, and he gets a base salary increase to $1.35M. Target bonus remains 200% of annual base salary.