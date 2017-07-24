Reuters: Break in rationing on Enbridge Canada pipelines likely short lived

Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) move not to ration space on heavy oil pipelines out of western Canada for the first time since early last year likely will give producers only a short respite from the typical difficulties in getting crude to market, industry players tell Retuers.

ENB said last week that rationing of space on its heavy crude pipelines out of Alberta would be zero in August, meaning producers could ship all the barrels they have said they want to move, but concerns remain that production could again outpace capacity later this year, forcing more producers into the costlier option of shipping crude by rail, as new projects such as Suncor's 194K bbl/day Fort Hills mine start up.

"The pipes will probably get full again by the end of the year and rail will be a way to get those incremental barrels out," GMP FirstEnergy analyst Martin King says, adding that the discount on Canadian crude likely would widen as a result.

Shippers on ENB's Mainline system, which carries the bulk of Canada's 3M bbl/day of crude exports to the U.S., usually have at least some of their nominated heavy crude volumes cut every month.