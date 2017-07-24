Reuters: Goldman backing out of ETF market making

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.9% ) is cutting back "substantially" on its role as a backstop for transactions in exchange-traded funds, Reuters reports.

High operating costs have led the bank to scale back its position as a top lead market maker, one of the few bid banks remaining in that role -- a move that could clear the way for share taking by smaller, more electronics-focused firms.

Unlike standard broker-dealers, LMMs are required to consistently offer competitive quotes in their assigned ETFs and some provide start-up financing for funds. And big banks are at a disadvantage in that position because of strict regulatory requirements on capital.