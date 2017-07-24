North Carolina to deny Chemours' ability to dump GenX

North Carolina Gov. Cooper says the state's Department of Environmental Quality will use an ongoing permit process to ban Chemours (NYSE:CC) from discharging GenX at its Fayetteville Works site, and include a clause allowing the state to revisit the document if other compounds released from the facility are proven dangerous.

The governor's move comes three days after the N.C. Attorney General's office said it sent Chemours an investigative demand into whether the company used deceptive trade practices while marketing GenX.

Chemours said last month that it would remove and safely dispose of wastewater that contained GenX generated at the Fayetteville plant; the negative headlines have not disrupted CC shares, which hit an all-time high in today's trade.