Tesla powers into Model 3 delivery date

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) finished up 4.30% as investors show confidence in front of the first batch of deliveries to Model 3 customers scheduled for this Friday.

Amid the intense focus on Tesla's pace of production, the company aims to ramp up without sacrificing quality or safety. Musk and gang have pointed to the the simpler platform of the Model 3 in comparison to the Model X.

By next week, there should be more insight into the features, road performance, Autopilot capabilities and charging costs of the Model 3.