Core Labs -6% as Q2 revenues come up short, Q3 outlook disappoints

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) -6.1% AH after reporting Q2 earnings of $0.51/share, in-line with the analyst consensus estimate of $0.51, and issuing below consensus Q3 guidance.

CLB says Q2 revenue of $164M, up 10.7% Y/Y but below analyst consensus of $168M, was slightly lower than previous guidance because of industry shortages of completion crews and equipment which caused fewer than expected completions, but an improvement in revenue mix generated higher operating margins.

CLB issues below consensus guidance for Q3, seeing EPS of $0.54-$0.56 vs. $0.61 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $165.5M-$170M vs. $179M consensus.