New Arris boxes integrate TiVo, ease streaming offerings

Set-top box stalwart Arris (ARRS +0.7% ) is rolling out a new set of boxes integrating TiVo's (NASDAQ:TIVO) platform, and supporting a trade group program that allows independent cable operators to offer over-the-top service alongside their pay offerings.

The new trio of devices supports the National Cable Television Cooperative's "VU-IT!" program, which allows easy integration of services like Netflix and YouTube on the box.

The lead device, the MG2 Cable Media Gateway, has six tuners, a 1-terabyte hard drive, and supports HDR and 4K video.