Sony revamps TV production unit after Apple hires execs

After a pair of executives departed last month to work on original content for Apple, Sony (SNE -0.5% ) is restructuring its TV production unit to retrench.

Jeff Frost will be president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter co-presidents reporting to him. Frost will report to Tony Vinciquerra, the recently named chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The Sony veterans will make up the "Office of the President" overseeing U.S. programming and production.

The success of the TV content unit has been critical in the wake of struggles at Sony's movie studio.