Activist Sandell buying up Barnes & Noble stake to push for sale

Activist Sandell Asset Management is buying up a stake in Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) in an attempt to urge the bookseller to try to sell itself again, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Sandell's already among the company's top 10 stakeholders, and thinks the company could draw $12/share vs. Monday's $7.10 close. It was last at $12/share last Christmas.

Barnes & Noble has struggled to keep up with Amazon.com, but Sandell figures physical bookstores aren't going away and the firm is the only national chain with a well-established retail presence.

Barnes & Noble has more than 600 stores; it's expecting sales at stores open at least a year to drop by a low-single-digit percentage in fiscal 2018.