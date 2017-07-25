Oil on rise for second day after Saudi, Nigerian pledges

Oil futures are on the rise again today on new hopes for market balance, a day after an OPEC meeting that drew promises from Saudi Arabia and Nigeria to cut back on exports and production.

Light sweet crude is up 0.6% in Globex electronic trading, to $46.62/barrel, and Brent crude is up 0.6% to $48.87 in London trading.

Production cuts are having a mild impact so far, but Chinese demand is still in play and the country is aggressively building stockpiles, says Energy Aspects.

