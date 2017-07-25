FOMC expected to detail bond paring at meeting

The Fed Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting Tuesday amid fewer expectations than last time that they will raise short-term interest rates, but eyes on whether there are clues for future hikes and the unwinding of a bond portfolio.

In anticipation, the dollar is holding just above a 13-month low against a basket of currencies after recent weakness in inflation.

Without a rate hike on the agenda, the panel is likely to give a hint to how and when it will start reducing its bond holdings, with many (including Barclays) expecting that effort to begin in September.

The dollar is off 0.2% against yen, and the euro is up 0.2% against the dollar, the pound up 0.1%.