Citigroup to lay out strategy at first investor day since '08 crisis

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is holding its first investor day since 2008 Tuesday, another step toward normalization since the global financial crisis.

Some 250 invited analysts and investors will attend in New York along with an Internet audience, and hear about Citi's plans now that it's gotten the OK from the Fed to trim capital holdings: The bank's "restructuring is over," says Citi's Ed Skyler.

CEO Mike Corbat says he'll use the day to provide a "lot more detail" on a plan to post profits by 2019 that reach 10% of tangible common equity (vs. 8.2% in the first half of 2017).